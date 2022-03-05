USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 3, 2022) Yeoman Seaman Apprentice David Taylor, left, from Dallas, and Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Courtney Grable, from Houston, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), process paperwork in the ship’s yeoman office. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 Location: SASEBO, JP