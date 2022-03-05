Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Seaman Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 3, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Jeremy Gibbs, from Palm Springs, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), carries a part for a skip box in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

