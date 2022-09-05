Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Police Qualification Course Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Military Police Qualification Course Training

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Corrie, senior instructor with the military police qualification course, 1st Battalion, 177th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), Michigan Army National Guard provides instructions on traffic stops to students during the military police Military Occupational Specialty qualification course, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta Michigan, May 9, 2022. The 1st Battalion, 177th Regiment RTI leads Soldiers from the active, Reserve, and National Guard components through transformation into the Military Police qualification in accordance with Army Enterprise Accreditation Standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 06:28
    Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US 
    TAGS

    Michigan
    Army National Guard
    Regional Training Institute
    Michigan National Guard
    Fort Custer Training Center
    United States Army Military Police Corps

