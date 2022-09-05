Military Police Qualification Course Training

U.S. Army National Guard and Reserve Soldiers pose for a photo during the military police qualification course, hosted by 1st Battalion, 177th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), Michigan Army National Guard, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta Michigan, May 9, 2022. The 1st Battalion, 177th Regiment RTI leads Soldiers from the active, Reserve, and National Guard components through transformation into the Military Police qualification in accordance with Army Enterprise Accreditation Standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

