C7F Band Performs at Cavil Avenue Park

220508-N-VD554-1178 SURFERS PARADISE, Australia (May 8, 2022) – Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet

Band perform at Cavil Avenue Park in Surfers Paradise, Australia. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet,

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts

and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.

Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

