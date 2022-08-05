Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C7F Band Performs at Cavil Avenue Park [Image 2 of 6]

    C7F Band Performs at Cavil Avenue Park

    AUSTRALIA

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    220508-N-VD554-1138 SURFERS PARADISE, Australia (May 8, 2022) – Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet
    Band perform at Cavil Avenue Park in Surfers Paradise, Australia. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet,
    7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts
    and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.
    Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

