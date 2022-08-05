C7F Band Performs at Cavil Avenue Park

220508-N-VD554-1138 SURFERS PARADISE, Australia (May 8, 2022) – Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet
Band perform at Cavil Avenue Park in Surfers Paradise, Australia. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet,
7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts
and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S.
Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 01:47
|Photo ID:
|7189407
|VIRIN:
|220508-N-VD554-1138
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
