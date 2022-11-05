CFAY Intersection Safety

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May. 11, 2022) Joe Umemura, a Safety Inspector for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), stands by to spread awareness about bicycle safety, crosswalk safety and general street safety onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The CFAY safety department and command triad held a safety awareness day at critical intersections around base. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.







(U.S. Navy photo by Garrett N. Cole)

