    CFAY Intersection Safety [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAY Intersection Safety

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May. 11, 2022) Command Master Chief Robert Beachy, command master chief of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), distributes information flyers to spread awareness about bicycle safety, crosswalk safety and general street safety onboard CFAY. The CFAY safety department and command triad held a safety awareness day at critical intersections around base. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett N. Cole)

