A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon with the 325th Fighter Wing, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 117th Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Sentry Savannah May, 5, 2022, in a military operations area off the coast of Georgia. Sentry Savannah is a joint total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains our next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 23:33 Photo ID: 7189246 VIRIN: 220505-Z-PB060-1203 Resolution: 5934x3957 Size: 11.77 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama Air National Guard fuels fighters in support of Sentry Savannah 2022 [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.