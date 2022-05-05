A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon with the 325th Fighter Wing, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 117th Air Refueling Wing, during exercise Sentry Savannah May, 5, 2022, in a military operations area off the coast of Georgia. Sentry Savannah is a joint total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains our next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 23:33
|Photo ID:
|7189246
|VIRIN:
|220505-Z-PB060-1203
|Resolution:
|5934x3957
|Size:
|11.77 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Alabama Air National Guard fuels fighters in support of Sentry Savannah 2022 [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT