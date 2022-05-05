Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Air National Guard fuels fighters in support of Sentry Savannah 2022 [Image 18 of 18]

    Alabama Air National Guard fuels fighters in support of Sentry Savannah 2022

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilot with the 117th Air Refueling Wing, adjusts a knob in flight during exercise Sentry Savannah May, 5, 2022, in a military operations area off the coast of Georgia. Sentry Savannah is a joint total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains our next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

    This work, Alabama Air National Guard fuels fighters in support of Sentry Savannah 2022 [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Total Force
    Air National Guard
    Sentry Savannah
    Air Dominance Center
    Air Superiority
    SentrySav22

