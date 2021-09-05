Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA PNG Summit tours the Bishop Museum

    DPAA PNG Summit tours the Bishop Museum

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Ryan 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Kamalu du Preez, a cultural resource specialist at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum speaks to Dr. Andrew Moutu, director of the Papua New Guinea National Museum and Art Gallery during a tour of the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii, as a part of a Papua New Guinea operations summit hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) May 9, 2022. The event, which included participants from Australia and the United States, both government and non-governmental entities, reinforced stakeholder relationships and strengthened the Agency's robust network of external partners to augment and support DPAA operations and all efforts applied towards case progression. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation.

    Honolulu
    Hawaii
    DPAA
    Papua New Guinea
    Bishop Museum

