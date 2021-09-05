DPAA PNG Summit tours the Bishop Museum

Dr. Andrew Moutu, director of the Papua New Guinea National Museum and Art Gallery tours the Bishop Museum in downtown Honolulu, Hawaii, as a part of a Papua New Guinea operations summit hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) May 9, 2022. The event, which included participants from Australia and the United States, both government and non-governmental entities, reinforced stakeholder relationships and strengthened the Agency’s robust network of external partners to augment and support DPAA operations and all efforts applied towards case progression. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Mitchell Ryan)

