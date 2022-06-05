Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    The 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Gevonda Fenner, special agent in charge, Naval Criminal Investigative Service Hawaii, presents a Federal Leader, Supervisor, and Manager of the Year award to Douglas Wadsworth, chief of staff, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, during the 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony, Hickam Officers’ Club, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 6, 2022. The purpose of the ceremony was to acknowledge the hard work of U.S. service members and civilians across the federal government. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 20:47
    Photo ID: 7188940
    VIRIN: 220506-M-SS016-1116
    Resolution: 5398x3599
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony
    The 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony
    The 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony
    The 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony
    The 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT