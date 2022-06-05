Brigette Namata, master of ceremony, speaks to the crowd during the 66th Annual Excellence in Federal Government Awards Ceremony, Hickam Officers’ Club, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 6, 2022. The purpose of the ceremony was to acknowledge the hard work of U.S. service members and civilians across the federal government. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|05.06.2022
|05.10.2022 20:47
|7188938
|220506-M-SS016-1104
|5303x3535
|2.02 MB
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|3
|0
