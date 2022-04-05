U.S. Navy Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) receives their Enlisted Fleet Marine Force Warfare Specialist Insignia (FMF) award at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, May 4th, 2022. The FMF award is given to Navy enlisted personnel who are attached to deployable U.S. Marine Corps units and pass verbal and written exams qualifying the individual adept in Marine Corps history, and knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Angel Ponce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 18:11 Photo ID: 7188796 VIRIN: 220504-M-JC426-1183 Resolution: 6454x4303 Size: 20.83 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning [Image 26 of 26], by PFC Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.