Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning [Image 17 of 26]

    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning

    INDIAN HEAD, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Navy HN Gabriel Lara with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) receives their Enlisted Fleet Marine Force Warfare Specialist Insignia (FMF) award at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Maryland, May 4th, 2022. The FMF award is given to Navy enlisted personnel who are attached to deployable U.S. Marine Corps units and pass verbal and written exams qualifying the individual adept in Marine Corps history, and knowledge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Angel Ponce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 18:09
    Photo ID: 7188791
    VIRIN: 220504-M-JC426-1113
    Resolution: 5062x3375
    Size: 10.27 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning [Image 26 of 26], by PFC Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning
    U.S. Navy Sailors FMF Pinning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailors
    Marines
    CBIRF
    FMF
    ThinkCBIRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT