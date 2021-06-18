Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordeiro 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Timothy Allen lowers Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a critical care flight paramedic, to a bear attack victim in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, June 18, 2021. The four Guardsmen who completed this evacuation mission were presented a Star of Life award by the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee, May 4. (Submitted photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:27
    Photo ID: 7187987
    VIRIN: 210618-A-JP588-508
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 181.83 KB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    tennessee
    nashville
    army
    national guard
    army national guard

