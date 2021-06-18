Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission

Sgt. Timothy Allen lowers Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a critical care flight paramedic, to a bear attack victim in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, June 18, 2021. The four Guardsmen who completed this evacuation mission were presented a Star of Life award by the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee, May 4. (Submitted photo)

