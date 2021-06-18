Sgt. Timothy Allen lowers Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a critical care flight paramedic, to a bear attack victim in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, June 18, 2021. The four Guardsmen who completed this evacuation mission were presented a Star of Life award by the Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee, May 4. (Submitted photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 15:27
|Photo ID:
|7187987
|VIRIN:
|210618-A-JP588-508
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|181.83 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT