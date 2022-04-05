Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission [Image 1 of 2]

    Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordeiro 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    (Left to right) Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, Capt. Philip Webster, and Sgt. Timothy Allen, receive a Star of Life award at the annual Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee award ceremony, May 4, in Nashville. The Guardsmen were recognized for their heroic efforts during a medical evacuation rescue mission in Great Smoky Mountain National Park last June. (Submitted photo)

    This work, Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Timothy Cordeiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    tennessee
    nashville
    army
    national guard
    army national guard

