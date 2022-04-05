Tennessee Guardsmen receive award for Smoky Mountain rescue mission

(Left to right) Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, Capt. Philip Webster, and Sgt. Timothy Allen, receive a Star of Life award at the annual Children’s Emergency Care Alliance of Tennessee award ceremony, May 4, in Nashville. The Guardsmen were recognized for their heroic efforts during a medical evacuation rescue mission in Great Smoky Mountain National Park last June. (Submitted photo)

