Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    156th CRG Airmen depart PR and arrive at Gulfport CRTC for Southern Strike 2022 [Image 4 of 5]

    156th CRG Airmen depart PR and arrive at Gulfport CRTC for Southern Strike 2022

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group fly onboard a C-17 Globemaster III from the 172nd Airlift Wing, towards Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, to participate in Southern Strike, April 19, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:28
    Photo ID: 7187984
    VIRIN: 220419-Z-MF014-1003
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 24.65 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th CRG Airmen depart PR and arrive at Gulfport CRTC for Southern Strike 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    156th CRG Airmen depart PR and arrive at Gulfport CRTC for Southern Strike 2022
    156th CRG Airmen depart PR and arrive at Gulfport CRTC for Southern Strike 2022
    156th CRG Airmen depart PR and arrive at Gulfport CRTC for Southern Strike 2022
    156th CRG Airmen depart PR and arrive at Gulfport CRTC for Southern Strike 2022
    156th CRG Airmen depart PR and arrive at Gulfport CRTC for Southern Strike 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT