156th CRG Airmen depart PR and arrive at Gulfport CRTC for Southern Strike 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Joelee Sessions, the 156th Contingency Response Group commander, flies a C-17 Globemaster III from the 172nd Airlift Wing, to Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, to participate in Southern Strike, April 19, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

