Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors [Image 6 of 7]

    Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Courtney Lawrence, director, “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, directs Marines during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, May 6, 2022. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was The Honorable Charles F. Bolden Jr., former administrator of NASA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 13:23
    Photo ID: 7187093
    VIRIN: 220506-M-DT244-1014
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors
    Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors
    Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors
    Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors
    Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors
    Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors
    Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NASA

    Ceremonial Drill

    8th & I

    MBW

    TAGS

    CMC
    NASA
    Ceremonial Drill
    8th & I
    MBW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT