Inclement weather moves Barracks’ Friday Evening Parade indoors

Lance Cpl. Japhen A. Knight, rifleman, Silent Drill Platoon, performs during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington, May 6, 2022. The hosting official for the evening was Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the guest of honor was The Honorable Charles F. Bolden Jr., former administrator of NASA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

