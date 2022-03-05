Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

U.S. Army Maj. Katherine Fodor, a veterinarian in the 92nd Civil Affairs Battalion, explains canine casualty care to Croatian military working dog handlers using a $70,000 simulated canine dummy as part of a multinational joint forces medical training during Exercise Trojan Footprint 22 near Udbina, Croatia, May 3, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

