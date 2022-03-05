Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jonathon Campbell, a physician in the 492nd Special Operations Support Squadron/Operational Support Medicine, guides a Croatian military member on airway procedures as part of a multinational joint forces medical training during Exercise Trojan Footprint 22 near Udbina, Croatia, May 3, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

