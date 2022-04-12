Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th CES makes big changes in small spaces [Image 3 of 3]

    48th CES makes big changes in small spaces

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron enter a confined space at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 12, 2022. A comprehensive confined space program was created by the 48th CES to allow personnel to enter into a confined space to execute mission essential work without the need to rely on subcontractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 06:27
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th CES makes big changes in small spaces [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE

    RAF Lakenheath

    48th Fighter Wing

    Confined Space

