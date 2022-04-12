Members from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron enter a confined space at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 12, 2022. A comprehensive confined space program was created by the 48th CES to allow personnel to enter into a confined space to execute mission essential work without the need to rely on subcontractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 06:27
|Photo ID:
|7186299
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-TK834-0027
|Resolution:
|6693x4781
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th CES makes big changes in small spaces [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
