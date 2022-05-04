Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48 EMS tours AMRC [Image 3 of 3]

    48 EMS tours AMRC

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, tour the Advanced Manufacturing Resource Centre at the University of Sheffield, England, May 4, 2022. The tour allowed the Airmen to explore industry partners' manufacturing capabilities and find opportunities for collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 06:22
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48 EMS tours AMRC [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

