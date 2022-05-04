U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, tour the Advanced Manufacturing Resource Centre at the University of Sheffield, England, May 4, 2022. The tour allowed the Airmen to explore industry partners' manufacturing capabilities and find opportunities for collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 06:22 Photo ID: 7186288 VIRIN: 220504-F-TK834-0062 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.69 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48 EMS tours AMRC [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.