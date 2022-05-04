U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, tour the Advanced Manufacturing Resource Centre at the University of Sheffield, England, May 4, 2022. The tour allowed the Airmen to explore industry partners’ manufacturing capabilities and find opportunities for collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 06:22
|Photo ID:
|7186286
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-TK834-0024
|Resolution:
|7365x5261
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48 EMS tours AMRC [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
