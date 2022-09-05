Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week [Image 1 of 2]

    51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Members of the 51st Security Forces Squadron stand and salute during the police week opening ceremony, 9 May, 2022, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The events of police week are meant to honor the men, women and canines of the law enforcement community that are currently serving and those that have given their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 03:18
    Photo ID: 7186202
    VIRIN: 220509-F-RI665-009
    Resolution: 6257x4176
    Size: 14.75 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week
    51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Ceremony
    Forces
    Week
    Police
    51st SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT