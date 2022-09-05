51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week

Members of the 51st Security Forces Squadron stand and salute during the police week opening ceremony, 9 May, 2022, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The events of police week are meant to honor the men, women and canines of the law enforcement community that are currently serving and those that have given their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

Date Taken: 05.09.2022
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR