Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week [Image 2 of 2]

    51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Maj. Zachary Jarvis, 51st Security Forces Squadron director of operations, and Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Harris, 51st Security Forces Squadron manager, stand at attention during the wreath laying portion of the police week opening ceremony, May 9, 2022, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The wreath laying is meant to honor the members of the law enforcement community that have given their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 03:18
    Photo ID: 7186203
    VIRIN: 220509-F-RI665-008
    Resolution: 5429x3623
    Size: 12.79 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week
    51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Ceremony
    Forces
    Week
    Police
    51st SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT