Maj. Zachary Jarvis, 51st Security Forces Squadron director of operations, and Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Harris, 51st Security Forces Squadron manager, stand at attention during the wreath laying portion of the police week opening ceremony, May 9, 2022, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The wreath laying is meant to honor the members of the law enforcement community that have given their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 03:18 Photo ID: 7186203 VIRIN: 220509-F-RI665-008 Resolution: 5429x3623 Size: 12.79 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st Security Forces Squadron celebrates Police Week [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.