U.S. Naval Hosptial Okinawa Dress White Uniform Inspection

(CAMP FOSTER) Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa participate in a dress white uniform inspection at Camp Foster, Japan, May 6, 2022. ​U. S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is the largest overseas hospital in the United States Navy, serving a beneficiary population of 55,000 active duty personnel, family members, civilian employees, contract personnel, and retirees. The hospital also provides referral services for nearly 189.000 beneficiaries throughout the western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

