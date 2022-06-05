Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hosptial Okinawa Dress White Uniform Inspection [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Naval Hosptial Okinawa Dress White Uniform Inspection

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    (CAMP FOSTER) Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa participate in a dress white uniform inspection at Camp Foster, Japan, May 6, 2022. ​U. S. Naval Hospital Okinawa is the largest overseas hospital in the United States Navy, serving a beneficiary population of 55,000 active duty personnel, family members, civilian employees, contract personnel, and retirees. The hospital also provides referral services for nearly 189.000 beneficiaries throughout the western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

