    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 9, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Capt. Patrick Dziekan discusses future plans for pier operations May 9 at White Beach Naval Facility with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Sub Area Activity Capt. Haruhiko Morishita. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

