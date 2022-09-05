WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 9, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Capt. Patrick Dziekan discusses future plans for pier operations May 9 at White Beach Naval Facility with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Sub Area Activity Capt. Haruhiko Morishita. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7186138
|VIRIN:
|220509-N-PQ586-1084
|Resolution:
|7348x5249
|Size:
|18.95 MB
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO CO & JMSDF CO [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT