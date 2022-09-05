WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 9, 2022) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Capt. Patrick Dziekan discusses future plans for pier operations May 9 at White Beach Naval Facility with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Sub Area Activity Capt. Haruhiko Morishita. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

