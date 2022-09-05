Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BELIZE

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Hugo Montpetit 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Sailor 1st Class Lucas Kozuch from Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic, Royal Canadian Navy, mentors Caribbean partners during a dive as part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on May 9, 2022.

    Please credit: Cpl Hugo Montpetit, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 21:00
    Photo ID: 7185956
    VIRIN: 220509-O-YH591-1002-C
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: BZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Check out dive [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ExTRADEWINDS22

