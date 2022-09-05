Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Check out dive

Sailor 1st Class Lucas Kozuch from Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic, Royal Canadian Navy, mentors Caribbean partners during a dive as part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on May 9, 2022.
