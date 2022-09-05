Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Check out dive [Image 1 of 3]

    Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Check out dive

    BELIZE

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Hugo Montpetit 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members from Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic and Pacific, Royal Canadian Navy, mentor Caribbean partners during a dive as part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on May 9, 2022.

    Please credit: Cpl Hugo Montpetit, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 21:00
    Photo ID: 7185955
    VIRIN: 220509-O-YH591-1001-C
    Resolution: 7249x4833
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: BZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Check out dive [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Check out dive
    Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Check out dive
    Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Check out dive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ExTRADEWINDS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT