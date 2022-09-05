Members from Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic and Pacific, Royal Canadian Navy, mentor Caribbean partners during a dive as part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on May 9, 2022.
Please credit: Cpl Hugo Montpetit, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo
This work, Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Check out dive [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
