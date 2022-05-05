220505-N-ER806-1014

HONOLULU (May 5, 2022) Global Science Advisor Christopher Murphy, Office of Naval Research for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with robotics students at Kalani High School. As a global science advisor, Murphy serves as the command’s senior liaison with science and technology organizations in government, academia and industry. Volunteers with Naval Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs inspire, engage, and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers, technology professionals, and medical professionals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

