    220505-N-ER806-1007 [Image 2 of 3]

    220505-N-ER806-1007

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (May 5, 2022) Global Science Advisor Christopher Murphy, Office of Naval Research for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with robotics students at Kalani High School. As a global science advisor, Murphy serves as the command’s senior liaison with science and technology organizations in government, academia and industry. Volunteers with Naval Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs inspire, engage, and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers, technology professionals, and medical professionals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 19:40
    Photo ID: 7185876
    VIRIN: 220505-N-ER806-1007
    Resolution: 3049x2033
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220505-N-ER806-1007 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPACFLT
    Navy
    STEM
    US Navy
    Kalani High School

