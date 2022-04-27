Capt. Ashley Thropp seeks financial services advice from Jennifer Wood, one of the Idaho National Guard's financial counselors who provide tax assistance, offer support and counseling opportunities for credit management and provide training in money management, budgeting and home buying. They also help service members of all branches in reaching long term goals, such as emergency savings, education, buying a house and retirement.
Idaho National Guard develops fiscal wellness through finance counseling
