    Idaho National Guard develops fiscal wellness through finance counseling [Image 1 of 2]

    Idaho National Guard develops fiscal wellness through finance counseling

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Crystal Farris 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Capt. Ashley Thropp seeks financial services advice from Jennifer Wood, one of the Idaho National Guard's financial counselors who provide tax assistance, offer support and counseling opportunities for credit management and provide training in money management, budgeting and home buying. They also help service members of all branches in reaching long term goals, such as emergency savings, education, buying a house and retirement.

    TAGS

    Family Programs
    National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Financial Counseling

