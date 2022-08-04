Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VING receives care packages during Global Impact Day [Image 2 of 3]

    VING receives care packages during Global Impact Day

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The ladies of Mu Gamma Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., showed appreciation by presenting care packages to VI National Guard personnel on orders supporting COVID-19 operations during their Global Impact Day, St. Croix, April 8, 2022.
    The VING continues to support the VI Department of Health in its efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 16:33
    Photo ID: 7182862
    VIRIN: 220408-A-JK506-1539
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING receives care packages during Global Impact Day [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VING receives care packages during Global Impact Day
    VING receives care packages during Global Impact Day
    VING receives care packages during Global Impact Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    Virgin Islands National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT