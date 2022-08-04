VING receives care packages during Global Impact Day

The ladies of Mu Gamma Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., showed appreciation by presenting care packages to VI National Guard personnel on orders supporting COVID-19 operations during their Global Impact Day, St. Croix, April 8, 2022.

The VING continues to support the VI Department of Health in its efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

