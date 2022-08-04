VING receives care packages during Global Impact Day

Members of the VI Air National Guard on orders supporting COVID-19 operations for the VI Department of Health receive care packages from the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. during their Global Impact Day, April 8, 2022.



The VING continues to support the VI Department of Health in its efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 Location: ST. CROIX, VI