    Royal Bermuda Regiments conducts riot control training

    Royal Bermuda Regiments conducts riot control training

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Royal Bermuda Regiment Colour Sgt. Shaun Williams gives instructions to servicemembers of partner nations training in riot control in support of Operation Tradewinds 2022 at the Belize Police Academy in Belmopan, Belize on May 9, 2022. White and other instructors are training participating nations to improve tactics in preventing crime, narcotics, and human trafficking (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 16:00
    Location: BELMOPAN, BZ 
    Belize
    partnerships
    Royal Bermuda Regiment
    tradewinds22
    public order training
    Shaun Williams

