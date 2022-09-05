Royal Bermuda Regiments conducts riot control training

Royal Bermuda Regiment Colour Sgt. Shaun Williams gives instructions to servicemembers of partner nations training in riot control in support of Operation Tradewinds 2022 at the Belize Police Academy in Belmopan, Belize on May 9, 2022. White and other instructors are training participating nations to improve tactics in preventing crime, narcotics, and human trafficking (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

