    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardian Response 22 Air Rescue May 8,2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Guardian Response 22 Air Rescue May 8,2022

    NORTH VERNON, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Daria Jackson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Matthew Esposito, a flight surgeon with 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment, runs back to CH-47D Chinook after receiving a brief for a simulated air rescue during Guardian Response 22 on May 8, 2022, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Daria Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:46
    Photo ID: 7182637
    VIRIN: 220508-A-HK778-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: NORTH VERNON, IN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response 22 Air Rescue May 8,2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guardian Response Rubble Pile Rescue 22 May 8,2022.
    Guardian Response 22 Air Rescue May 8,2022
    Guardian Response 22 Air Rescue May 8,2022

    Chinook
    ARNORTH
    MUTC
    Air Rescue
    2-3 GSAB
    Guardian Response 22

