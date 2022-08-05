Guardian Response 22 Air Rescue May 8,2022

Maj. Matthew Esposito, a flight surgeon with 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Regiment, runs back to CH-47D Chinook after receiving a brief for a simulated air rescue during Guardian Response 22 on May 8, 2022, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Daria Jackson)

