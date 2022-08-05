Soldiers from the 526th Engineer Construction Company extract a simulated casualty from a collapsed building during Guardian Response 22 on May 8, 2022, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Daria Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:46 Photo ID: 7182635 VIRIN: 220508-A-HK778-1001 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.73 MB Location: NORTH VERNON, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardian Response Rubble Pile Rescue 22 May 8,2022. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.