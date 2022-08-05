Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Response Rubble Pile Rescue 22 May 8,2022. [Image 1 of 3]

    Guardian Response Rubble Pile Rescue 22 May 8,2022.

    NORTH VERNON, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Daria Jackson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 526th Engineer Construction Company extract a simulated casualty from a collapsed building during Guardian Response 22 on May 8, 2022, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Daria Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 14:46
    Photo ID: 7182635
    VIRIN: 220508-A-HK778-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: NORTH VERNON, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response Rubble Pile Rescue 22 May 8,2022. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Daria Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Search and Recovery
    ARNORTH
    MUTC
    526th Engineer Construction Company
    Guardian Response 22

