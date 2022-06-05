Vice Adm. Kitchener Speaks with Junior Officers

220506-N-OA516-1048

SAN DIEGO (May 6, 2022) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with junior officers at the Mariner Skills Training Center, Pacific (MSTCPAC). Kitchener discussed the results of the Surface Warfare Officer junior officer survey that gathered opinions on retention, perspectives on the Warfare Tactics Instructor program, leadership development and warfighting readiness from more than 2,500 officers O1 to O4. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

