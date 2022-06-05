Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Kitchener Speaks with Junior Officers [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220506-N-OA516-1048
    SAN DIEGO (May 6, 2022) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with junior officers at the Mariner Skills Training Center, Pacific (MSTCPAC). Kitchener discussed the results of the Surface Warfare Officer junior officer survey that gathered opinions on retention, perspectives on the Warfare Tactics Instructor program, leadership development and warfighting readiness from more than 2,500 officers O1 to O4. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 13:23
    Photo ID: 7182343
    VIRIN: 220506-N-OA516-1048
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Kitchener Speaks with Junior Officers [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACIFIC
    SURFPAC
    MARINER SKILLS TRAINING CENTER
    VICE ADM KITCHENER
    MSTCPAC

