NEX Bahrain’s Subway reopens after renovation

NEX Bahrain held a grand re-opening of its Subway on May 4 in celebration of its recent renovation. Since its opening in May 2017, the Subway has served nearly 60,000 hungry customers a year! The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

