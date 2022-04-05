NEX Bahrain held a grand re-opening of its Subway on May 4 in celebration of its recent renovation. Since its opening in May 2017, the Subway has served nearly 60,000 hungry customers a year! The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7182205
|VIRIN:
|220504-N-QY289-0002
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|107.47 KB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NEX Bahrain’s Subway reopens after renovation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT