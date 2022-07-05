Medical Airmen hone their skills under pressure

Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group pull a loaded stretcher under an obstacle during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 7, 2022. An obstacle course was set up for teams to navigate with a loaded stretcher. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

