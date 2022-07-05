Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group pull a loaded stretcher under an obstacle during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 7, 2022. An obstacle course was set up for teams to navigate with a loaded stretcher. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2022 10:22
|Photo ID:
|7181942
|VIRIN:
|220507-Z-LB784-0030
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.73 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Airmen hone their skills under pressure [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS
