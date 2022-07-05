Medical Airmen hone their skills under pressure

Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group run with a loaded stretcher during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 7, 2022. Airmen traversed a number of obstacles while safely transporting the patient. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

