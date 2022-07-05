Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Airmen hone their skills under pressure

    Medical Airmen hone their skills under pressure

    QATAR

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group run with a loaded stretcher during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 7, 2022. Airmen traversed a number of obstacles while safely transporting the patient. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022
    Location: QA
    This work, Medical Airmen hone their skills under pressure, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Airforce
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    379AEW
    FlyFightWin

