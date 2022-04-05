Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 2 of 7]

    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training battalion, are complete the Night Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 7, 2022. Basic Warrior Training serves as a test of the field and combat skills that recruits have learned during their time in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Victoria Hutt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2022 10:29
    Photo ID: 7181908
    VIRIN: 220504-M-PI123-1035
    Resolution: 4975x3535
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training
    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training
    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training
    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training
    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training
    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training
    Echo Company Basic Warrior Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Basic Warrior Training
    Echo Company
    Marine Corps
    Victoria Hutt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT